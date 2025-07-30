Man who sexually abused women in Edinburgh and Stirling jailed for 10 years
Walter Masocha committed ‘abhorrent actions’ including attempted rape against two women across a six-year period. He was found guilty of a number of sexual offences at the High Court in Livingston on July 2, and was later sentenced at the same court on Monday, July 28.
Detective Sergeant David Brown said: "Masocha's abhorrent actions have caused lasting harm, and he will now be held to account for them in prison. We hope this sentencing provides the women affected with some sense of closure and helps them in moving forward with their lives.
"I would encourage anyone who has experienced sexual abuse to report it. Every report is taken seriously and will be fully investigated, and support will be provided by our specially trained officers and partner agencies."