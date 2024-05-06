Man's body found at Edinburgh's Torduff Reservoir in Pentland Hills
The body of a 45-year-old man has been found at an Edinburgh beauty spot.
Police were called to the Torduff Reservoir, in the Pentland Hills, at around 4pm on Sunday following reports of a man’s body having been discovered. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
Images online show a police cordon in the area.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of the body of a man found at Torduff Reservoir in Edinburgh around 4pm on Sunday, 5 May.” They added: “The 45-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
