Man's body found at Edinburgh's Torduff Reservoir in Pentland Hills

Police were called to the beauty spot and walking trail.
By Neil Johnstone
Published 6th May 2024, 11:19 BST
Updated 6th May 2024, 11:21 BST
The body of a 45-year-old man has been found at an Edinburgh beauty spot.

Police were called to the Torduff Reservoir, in the Pentland Hills, at around 4pm on Sunday following reports of a man’s body having been discovered. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

The body of a man was discovered at the Torduff Reservoir in the Pentland Hills area of Edinburgh

Images online show a police cordon in the area. 

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of the body of a man found at Torduff Reservoir in Edinburgh around 4pm on Sunday, 5 May.” They added: “The 45-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

