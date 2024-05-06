Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The body of a 45-year-old man has been found at an Edinburgh beauty spot.

Police were called to the Torduff Reservoir, in the Pentland Hills, at around 4pm on Sunday following reports of a man’s body having been discovered. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

The body of a man was discovered at the Torduff Reservoir in the Pentland Hills area of Edinburgh

Images online show a police cordon in the area.

