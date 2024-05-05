Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives in Edinburgh have launched an investigation after residents were threatened by a masked man with a knife who demanded they hand over cash.

The man, whose face was covered with a checked scarf, approached the home in Lomond Road at around 6.40pm on Saturday, May 4, and ordered the occupants to give him money. No one was injured in the incident and police are now hunting the man.

The suspect is described as between 40 and 50 years old, around 5ft 6 and of slight build. He spoke with a Scottish accent and was wearing a blue anorak, dark trousers, white trainers and a white cap. He is also said to ‘walk with a distinctive gait’.

Detective Sergeant Alan Sharp, of Edinburgh CID, said: “Our enquiries so far have established that this man attended at multiple properties along Lomond Road last night.

“We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area who saw or heard anything suspicious. Similarly, anyone with private CCTV, doorbell footage or dashcam of the area is urged to review the footage and bring anything significant to our attention.