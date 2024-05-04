Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A rapist who attacked three women over nine years has been handed a lifelong restriction order.

Aaron Swan, 39, was found guilty of several charges, including the rapes and sexual assaults of three women in the Borders between 2013 and 2022.

He returned to the dock at the High Court in Inverness on Friday, May 3, where he was handed an Order of Lifelong Restriction and a minimum of six years in prison.

Sentencing Swan, Lord Weir said: “It means that you will only ever be released from prison into the community if the Parole Board can be satisfied that public safety will not be endangered were that to happen.

“It is clear from the risk assessment report that a great deal of focused rehabilitative work would be required before that possibility could ever be realised.”