Man's body found in West Lothian following police search for missing man in Livingston
At around 2.40pm on Friday, July 18, the body of a man was found in the area of Almond Valley Bridge, Livingston.
Formal identification is yet to take place, however the family of Alan Niven, 54, who was reported missing from Livingston on Monday, July 14, has been informed. He was last seen in Tweed Drive in the Craigshill area of the town in the early hours of Saturday, July 12.
The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.
