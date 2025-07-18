Man's body found in West Lothian following police search for missing man in Livingston

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 18th Jul 2025, 18:35 BST
Police have found a man’s body while searching for a missing man in West Lothian.

At around 2.40pm on Friday, July 18, the body of a man was found in the area of Almond Valley Bridge, Livingston.

Alan Niven was last seen in Livingston on Saturday July 12placeholder image
Alan Niven was last seen in Livingston on Saturday July 12 | supplied

Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter and stay up to date on the latest news stories from Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Formal identification is yet to take place, however the family of Alan Niven, 54, who was reported missing from Livingston on Monday, July 14, has been informed. He was last seen in Tweed Drive in the Craigshill area of the town in the early hours of Saturday, July 12.

The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

Related topics:West LothianPoliceLivingston

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice