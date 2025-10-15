The applicant behind a massive new development to the west of Edinburgh has asked for more time to settle a legal agreement with the council on contributions for public amenities.

Developers Elements Edinburgh are planning to build housing with up to 3,005 beds, as well as a 1,020 bed hotel, between Edinburgh Airport and Edinburgh Gateway station.

Planning permission was granted late last year, on the condition that a legal agreement is reached.

The original granting of permission gave the development six months to settle it, and officers were able to grant a three month extension. But the developers say they need more time to settle an agreement, in part due to complications about how large the development is.

A report to be seen by councillors next week says the development will create a ‘new district’ in the city, and be delivered over several years.

The development will feature up to 3,005 homes. | LDR

It adds that progress has been made on negotiations about the agreement, which will help fund the trams, schools, parks and healthcare, among other amenities.

But they are asking councillors to approve a six month extension retroactively from the end of September, when the last extension ran out.

It would give both parties until March next year to reach a consensus on the developers’ contributions.

The development will partially be built on a disused runway at Edinburgh Airport, with the airport recently having discharged the land as surplus.

It is set to be built with a “20-minute city” model in mind, with many important amenities like shops and schools within a 20-minute walking round trip for residents.

Several developments are underway at nearby sites, including a 950-bed development on the site of a closed packaging factory west of Edinburgh Gateway station.

Councillors will consider whether to grant the extension at the next meeting of the Development Management Sub-Committee on Wednesday, October 22