Man charged after drone enters ‘restricted air space over Edinburgh Airport’

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 9th Oct 2025, 19:40 BST
A man has been charged after a drone entered restricted airspace near Edinburgh Airport earlier today.

Shortly after 11am on Thursday, October 9, police received reports of a drone within the restricted area, causing a number of departures and arrivals to be delayed. Several flights were held until police traced the drone operator.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority guidelines state drones cannot be operated within 5km of an airport.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A man has been charged after a drone entered restricted airspace near Edinburgh Airport on Thursday, October 9placeholder image
A man has been charged after a drone entered restricted airspace near Edinburgh Airport on Thursday, October 9 | JPIMedia

Sign up to the Edinburgh Evening News daily newsletter for all of the latest stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians.

A spokesman for Edinburgh Airport said: “Flights were held due to the presence of a drone within the exclusion zone, which police investigated.

“It is imperative that drone operators are aware of their responsibilities and are aware of the flight restriction zones and potential penalties. The safety of passengers and staff is always paramount."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.10am on Thursday, 9 October, 2025, we received a report of a drone within restricted air space over Edinburgh Airport.

“Officers attended and a man was traced. He has been charged in connection, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. There was no threat to the public."

Related topics:DroneEdinburgh AirportPolice
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice