Detailed proposals for the first phase of a new Midlothian village have been submitted to the council, with plans to build a range of two, three, four and five bedroom homes.

Located near Stobhill Road just outside of Newtongrange, the Lingerwood development is set to be ‘a sustainable new neighbourhood’ consisting of 1,000 homes.

Springfield Properties secured outline planning at the site from Midlothian Council last year and have now revealed designs for 63 private homes as part of the first phase.

Springfield managing director, Andy Curran, said: “We’re pleased to be celebrating this milestone in the Lingerwood development journey as we submit proposals for the first 63, energy efficient homes for people in Midlothian" | Springfield Properties

Developers said ‘the high-quality homes’ form part of their new collection of house styles. They added that the properties: “Include an unrivalled level of choice and specification, such as back garden turf as standard and a selection of paint colours for each room, while suiting a range of lifestyles to ensure buyers find their ideal home.”

Springfield managing director, Andy Curran, said: “Lingerwood has been thoughtfully designed to create a well-connected community, embracing the 20-minute neighbourhood model which promotes local, sustainable living and ensures people can access local amenities, such as shops and play parks, easily.

“Lingerwood will see the creation of a thriving village that can sustain the needs of local people for years to come. It will be a best-in-class example of placemaking, and we are confident that it will complement nearby established residential areas that already have distinct identities.

“We have worked closely with Midlothian Council and local stakeholders on our plans and their feedback has been invaluable so far. We look forward to hearing the Council’s thoughts on these designs in the coming months.”

The proposals include attractive open green spaces, nature trail paths, new woodland planting, local links and the retention of existing trees. As part of the wider masterplan, Crawlees Road will also benefit from upgrades as a result of the development, with the road being widened and include the installation of footpaths to provide a safe pedestrian route to the Mayfield industrial estate.