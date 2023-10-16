News you can trust since 1873
Midlothian incident: Five hospitalised after chemical spillage in Bonnyrigg triggers huge emergency response

Area was locked down as emergency services dealt with incident
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 16th Oct 2023, 12:08 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 12:08 BST
Five people were rushed to hospital after chemical incident in Midlothian triggered a huge emergency response.

Emergency services were called to an incident at Sherwood industrial estate, Bonnyrigg, shortly after 10pm on Sunday evening (October 15) after receiving reports of a spillage of potentially hazardous material. Police, fire and ambulance crews, as well as three special operations response teams (SORT), were in attendance and the area was locked down for several hours.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 22.09 on Sunday, 15 October to attend an incident in Sherwood Industrial Estate, Linwood. Three ambulances and three special operations response teams (SORT) were dispatched to the scene. Five patients were transported to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.”