Area was locked down as emergency services dealt with incident

Five people were rushed to hospital after chemical incident in Midlothian triggered a huge emergency response.

Emergency services were called to an incident at Sherwood industrial estate, Bonnyrigg, shortly after 10pm on Sunday evening (October 15) after receiving reports of a spillage of potentially hazardous material. Police, fire and ambulance crews, as well as three special operations response teams (SORT), were in attendance and the area was locked down for several hours.

