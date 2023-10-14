News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Princes Street incident: What we know so far as 20-year-old man dies after being found injured

Princes Street in Edinburgh was cordoned off by police on Friday
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 14th Oct 2023, 08:15 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2023, 08:59 BST
A 20-year-old man died after being found injured on Edinburgh’s Princes Street.

Police were called to the scene after receiving reports of an injured man on the street at around 3.50am on Friday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Princes Street was closed westbound between Frederick Street and Castle Street as emergency services dealt with the incident, and buses and trams were redirected.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Inquiries are ongoing but there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.”

We'll bring you more on this story as we get it.