Princes Street in Edinburgh was cordoned off by police on Friday

A 20-year-old man died after being found injured on Edinburgh’s Princes Street.

Police were called to the scene after receiving reports of an injured man on the street at around 3.50am on Friday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Princes Street was closed westbound between Frederick Street and Castle Street as emergency services dealt with the incident, and buses and trams were redirected.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Inquiries are ongoing but there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.”