Incidents involved man threatening members of the public and trying to obtain money from them

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A police hunt is underway after a series of attempted robberies took place in Edinburgh city centre.

According to officers, four crimes have been reported but it is believed a further two incidents – one in Market Street and one in the Royal Mile – were not reported to police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reported incidents occurred between 6pm and 7pm on Tuesday (October 10) at St Mary’s Street, Market Street, Jeffrey Street and the High Street. They all involved a man threatening members of the public and attempting to obtain money from them.

A police hunt is underway after a series of attempted robberies took place in Edinburgh city centre.

The man is described as white, around 5 ft. 8 – 5ft. 10 inches in height, with a medium build and brown, unkempt hair. He has dark facial hair with a beard and moustache. He was wearing a dark jacket, grey-coloured jogging trousers and dark shoes. The man spoke with a local accent.

Detective Sergeant Steven Dick said: “We believe other people were approached by this man near to the train station at Market Street and the Royal Mile at the junction with Jeffrey Street and I would ask them to contact us to report the circumstances. We are in the process of checking CCTV footage from the relevant areas but if anyone has any information about this man, please get in touch with us.”