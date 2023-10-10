Officers are appealing for informatiom after break-in at property in Linlithgow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a four-figure sum of jewellery was stolen from property in West Lothian.

Police say thieves targeted a property in Avontoun Park, Linlithgow Bridge, between Sunday, September 25 and Friday, October 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Items taken during the break-in include a silver and amber brooch, a gold and diamond heart-shaped necklace and two rings containing opal. In total they are estimated to be worth a four-figure sum.

The Balmoral's concierge reveals Edinburgh's most haunted places to visit ahead of Halloween.

Detective Constable Robert Gilmour, based at Livingston CID, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish who was responsible for this crime and I would urge anyone who saw anything suspicious around these times or if you have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage to please get in touch with us.

“Anyone who has information should contact police via 101, quoting incident number 1900 of Friday, 6 October, 2023.