West Lothian crime: Police appeal after jewellery worth thousands stolen during break-in at West Lothian home

Officers are appealing for informatiom after break-in at property in Linlithgow
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 10th Oct 2023, 09:42 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 09:42 BST
Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a four-figure sum of jewellery was stolen from property in West Lothian.

Police say thieves targeted a property in Avontoun Park, Linlithgow Bridge, between Sunday, September 25 and Friday, October 6.

Items taken during the break-in include a silver and amber brooch, a gold and diamond heart-shaped necklace and two rings containing opal. In total they are estimated to be worth a four-figure sum.

Detective Constable Robert Gilmour, based at Livingston CID, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish who was responsible for this crime and I would urge anyone who saw anything suspicious around these times or if you have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage to please get in touch with us.

“Anyone who has information should contact police via 101, quoting incident number 1900 of Friday, 6 October, 2023.

“Alternatively, calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.”