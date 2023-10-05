News you can trust since 1873
West Lothian secondary schools: 11 high schools in West Lothian rated best to worst, according to exam results

These are the best secondary schools across West Lothian, ranked from 1 to 11.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 12th Sep 2023, 16:59 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 13:49 BST

We have had a look at the best performing state high schools across West Lothian, according to the latest data available. Each school has been measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2022 – based on data published by the Scottish Government on its own website.

Exam league tables do not rank schools from ‘best to worst’, as they do not take into account factors such as teaching quality, the number of pupils with special educational needs or whether the school serves a disadvantaged area.

The Scottish Government has said presenting exam performance figures in league tables is “misleading” because it overlooks such aspects, but the Edinburgh Evening News have opted to publish them to provide parents with important information they can consider alongside inspection reports and other ways to assess the quality of local schools.

A Government spokesperson said: “We recognise that there needs to be a more consistent and coherent approach to tackling any unwanted variation in performance which is why the Scottish Government is working in partnership with Education Scotland, COSLA and ADES to develop a joint approach to improving educational outcomes and experiences for children and young people.”

Have a look through our photo gallery to see West Lothian’s high schools ranked from best to worst, according to latest exam results.

Rank within West Lothian: 1. Rank within Scotland: 12. Percentage 5 or more Highers as a %: 68%.

1. Linlithgow Academy

Rank within West Lothian: 1. Rank within Scotland: 12. Percentage 5 or more Highers as a %: 68%.

Rank within West Lothian: 2. Rank within Scotland: 30. Percentage 5 or more Highers as a %: 57%.

2. St Margaret's Academy

Rank within West Lothian: 2. Rank within Scotland: 30. Percentage 5 or more Highers as a %: 57%.

Rank within West Lothian: 3. Rank within Scotland: 32. Percentage 5 or more Highers as a %: 57%.

3. The James Young High School

Rank within West Lothian: 3. Rank within Scotland: 32. Percentage 5 or more Highers as a %: 57%.

Rank within West Lothian: 4. Rank within Scotland: 34. Percentage 5 or more Highers as a %: 56%.

4. West Calder High School

Rank within West Lothian: 4. Rank within Scotland: 34. Percentage 5 or more Highers as a %: 56%.

