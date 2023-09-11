News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh secondary schools: 21 Edinburgh high schools ranked from best to worst, according to exam results

These are the best secondary schools in the Capital, ranked from 1 to 21
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:13 BST

We’ve looked at the best performing state high schools in Edinburgh, according to the latest data available. Each school has been measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2022 – based on data published by the Scottish Government on its website.

Exam league tables do not rank schools from ‘best to worst’, as they do not take into account factors such as teaching quality, the number of pupils with special educational needs or whether the school serves a disadvantaged area.

The Scottish Government says presenting exam performance figures in league tables is “misleading” because it overlooks such aspects, but the Edinburgh Evening News have published them to provide parents with important information they can consider alongside inspection reports and other ways to assess the quality of local schools.

A Government spokesperson said: “We recognise that there needs to be a more consistent and coherent approach to tackling any unwanted variation in performance which is why the Scottish Government is working in partnership with Education Scotland, COSLA and ADES to develop a joint approach to improving educational outcomes and experiences for children and young people.”

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 21 Edinburgh high schools ranked from best to worst, according to latest exam results.

No data was published for Castlebrae Community High School or Wester Hailes High School.

Rank within Edinburgh: 1. Rank within Scotland: 9. % pupils passing 5 or more Highers: 70%.

1. Boroughmuir High School

Rank within Edinburgh: 1. Rank within Scotland: 9. % pupils passing 5 or more Highers: 70%. Photo: Third Party

Rank within Edinburgh: 2. Rank within Scotland: 20. % pupils passing 5 or more Highers: 62%.

2. The Royal High School

Rank within Edinburgh: 2. Rank within Scotland: 20. % pupils passing 5 or more Highers: 62%. Photo: Third Party

Rank within Edinburgh: 3. Rank within Scotland: 23. % pupils passing 5 or more Highers: 61%.

3. James Gillespie's High School

Rank within Edinburgh: 3. Rank within Scotland: 23. % pupils passing 5 or more Highers: 61%. Photo: Third Party

Rank within Edinburgh: 4. Rank within Scotland: 27. % pupils passing 5 or more Highers: 58%.

4. St Thomas Of Aquin's High School

Rank within Edinburgh: 4. Rank within Scotland: 27. % pupils passing 5 or more Highers: 58%. Photo: Third Party

