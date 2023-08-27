News you can trust since 1873
Ten repurposed Edinburgh schools, including Portobello High and Juniper Green Primary

Here’s a look back at ten lost schools in Edinburgh and what they are now.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 27th Aug 2023, 15:53 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2023, 16:22 BST

Everyone remembers their school days and making those early memories that will live on with us.

As time wears on many of Edinburgh’s old schools have closed, been demolished or amalgamated onto a new site.

Across the city, new houses have sprung up in place of some of the buildings. Some are awaiting redevelopment to start or to finish, including the Old Royal High school which was at the heart of plans for a new National Centre for Music. But the plans which would have seen St Mary’s specialist school at the heart of the £45 million project have been ditched by the Trust, citing major building works needed to adapt the building are ‘no longer practical’. The future of the old school is now cast in doubt.

Take a look at these ten schools that have been repurposed. It’s a snapshot not an exclusive list, so get in touch with any others you want to see featured.

The building that housed Tynecastle High was built in 1912, and the school itself was founded that same year. After 98 years at the same site, the school moved to a different location on the same street. In 2023, the Scottish Government approved plans to convert the old Tynecastle High site into student housing.

1. Tynecastle High School

Juniper Green Primary once stood on Woodhall Terrace in Juniper Green. After the school moved to a new campus, its old site was converted into flats. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

2. Juniper Green Primary School

The Old Royal High School building was erected between 1828 and 1829. Edinburgh City Council proposed converting the building into a luxury hotel but in 2021 plans were approved to turn it into a national centre for music. A lease was signed with a Trust to convert it to into the centre, to include a new home for St Mary’s Music School. Now its future is in doubt after the Trust said major building works required would 'no longer be practical' due to increases in costs.

3. The old Royal High School

Hunters Tryst school relocated to a new campus in Comiston in 2007 under the new name of Pentland Primary. The original site was demolished after a suspicious fire in 2008. The school was demolished, but the site lay empty for years until the construction of new housing in 2021.

4. Hunters Tryst

