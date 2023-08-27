Across the city, new houses have sprung up in place of some of the buildings. Some are awaiting redevelopment to start or to finish, including the Old Royal High school which was at the heart of plans for a new National Centre for Music. But the plans which would have seen St Mary’s specialist school at the heart of the £45 million project have been ditched by the Trust, citing major building works needed to adapt the building are ‘no longer practical’. The future of the old school is now cast in doubt.