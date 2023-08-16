Readers have shared some of their best and worst memories from school days.

It’s often said that school days are the best days of our lives. As children return to classrooms in Edinburgh and across the Lothians for the start of the new term, we asked readers to share their memories as they looked back on their school days.

Many remembered teachers, friends and even their journeys to school. For others, sports days came to mind – and even skipping classes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz McGaw said: “London Street school remember my first teacher.Also remember bringing in toys for the children of Aberfan and the school dinners being delivered in a wee grey van. My first real friends Alison and Champa I wonder where they are now. Happy memories.”

Pupils in Edinburgh 1963

John Dickson moved to Forrester High School in 1981. He said: “I couldn’t wait to get out but overall they were happy days and made some good pals.” Graham Bogle said: “Good fun with the best mates ever.”

Some had enduring memories of their teachers. For others it was memories of the journey to school and sports days that stuck with them.

Tom King said: "Old Tynecastle high school, '94 to '99. Was one of a handful of Rangers fans going to school with hundreds of Hearts and Hibs fans every day in the shadow of Tynecastle Stadium! Had some amazing teachers that I still think about to this day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judy Brims said: “The number 27 bus from Inverleith Church to Cranley School in Colinton every day, with my thrupence some journey.”

Alex Lothian said: “The walk there and home again. And playing football for the school.”

Clifford Skey said: “Only the best ones sports days.”

Margaret Moore said: "I started at Canonmills Primary in 1955, which closed down after a few months. I then went on to Broughton Primary but, hated it so much it made me ill. As luck would have it, we moved house in 1956 to a brand new housing scheme, Muirhouse, and the school hadn’t been built yet. All the children had to walk about 3 miles each way to Pennywell Primary school in West Pilton until the brand new Silverknowes Primary school opened, 5 minutes from my house in 1958. Was there until Secondary school in 1963, Craigroyston, which was another brand new building."

Jeanette Stewart said: "Started at Flora Stevenson Primary in Stockbridge Edinburgh. We got a playtime around 10.30ish. 1st day there I thought it was lunchtime and opened the gate and walked out to go to my Granny's for lunch, was called dinner time back then, and one of the teachers noticed me and quickly took me back. I got as far as the petrol station. So not too far. It was a good 10 minute walk to Granny's house.”