A motorcyclist injured in a serious crash remains in hospital, said police.

The collision took place on the A768 Melville Dykes Road in Lasswade, at around 10.40am on Friday, June 2. Emergency services descended on the Midlothian village, after a Ducati motorbike and a Volkswagen Passat collided on the road. The 41-year-old motorcyclist rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. He remains in hospital, where staff have described his condition as stable. The driver of the car was treated by ambulance staff at the scene.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward. Sergeant Dominic Doyle said: “Our enquiries into this crash are continuing and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed it take place, or anyone who was driving on the road around the time of the crash who has information or any dashcam footage to contact us.” Information should be passed to 101 quoting reference number 1202 of June 2.