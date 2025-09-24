Taxi fares in Midlothian will go up after councillors agreed to increase charges to help drivers cope with increasing costs.

Midlothian Taxi Owner’s Association (MTOA) urged the council to increase fares after it was revealed a review of the current charges was long overdue.

The proposed new fares will see initial hire charges during the day go up to £3.50 from £3, with the evening charge going from £3.80 to £4.50 and festive holiday rates going from £4.50 to £5.

Additional time and distance charges of 25p go to 30p – a 20% increase, across all tariffs except at Christmas holidays when it remains at 40p.

The association said increasing evening fares would help encourage more taxi drivers to operate in unsociable hours.

A meeting of the council’s general purposes committee heard a consultation had taken place over the new fares with 38 people commenting.

Almost half the responses – 18 – opposed the tariff increases and came mainly from members of the public with comments ranging from the cost already being too high to availability of cabs.

Thirteen comments supported the new tariffs and came mainly from the industry while seven commented on the current standard of service in Midlothian.

The meeting this week heard that there are 51 taxi licences available in Midlothian but only 23 are currently being used with 28 still sitting on the shelf.

Councillors called on officers to hold talks with taxi firms to establish what further incentives could be introduced to encourage more to take up the unused licences across the county.

The new fares will be introduced over the next couple of months with officers asked to have them in place as soon as possible.