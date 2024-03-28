Midlothian woman reported missing has been found safe and well
Police have traced Donna Patterson
Police have confirmed that Donna Patterson, who was reported missing from Midlothian has been traced safe and well.
An appeal was launched after the 38-year-old had not been seen since Friday, March, 22. Ms Patterson was reported missing to police on Wednesday, March 27.
Shortly before 5pm today (March 28) police said: "We can confirm that Donna Patterson, 38, who was reported missing from Midlothian has been traced safe and well."
They added: "Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal."
