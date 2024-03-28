Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have confirmed that Donna Patterson, who was reported missing from Midlothian has been traced safe and well.

An appeal was launched after the 38-year-old had not been seen since Friday, March, 22. Ms Patterson was reported missing to police on Wednesday, March 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortly before 5pm today (March 28) police said: "We can confirm that Donna Patterson, 38, who was reported missing from Midlothian has been traced safe and well."