Hundreds of Edinburgh shoppers queued outside Princes Street’s newest shop ahead of its gran opening today.

At 12pm on Friday, Miniso opened its doors to scores of excited shoppers who were desperate to visit the global brand’s first Scottish shop.

The pop culture retail store sells a mix of collectible products, from cuddly plush to popular brands including Hello Kitty and Friends, Pokemon, Stitch, Barbie, Harry Potter, Disney and Hot Wheels.

To celebrate the opening of its Edinburgh shop, Miniso gave out goody bags worth £25 to the first 400 customers who spent £5 in store. Hundreds made it along to grab the offer with word of the long queues even catching the attention of Edinburgh Travel News who jokingly reported they are the ‘biggest queues of the day’ adding ‘pack snacks if you’re heading along’.

Located at 88 Princes Street in Edinburgh, Miniso also sells a range of beauty, homeware and tech products | Miniso

Saad Usman, chief operating officer at Miniso UK, said: “Scotland has been on our wishlist for a long time - we’ve had so many requests from Scottish fans asking us to bring Miniso here, so we’re thrilled to finally open our doors in Edinburgh.

“As a brand that champions joy and affordability, we can't wait to introduce even more people to the world of Miniso. We can't wait to share our world with our Scottish fans and add a little extra fun to their lives.”