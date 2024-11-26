The Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns to Edinburgh Castle next year, with the unique event featuring live music from the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.

In July, the Edinburgh landmark will provide a stunning backdrop for the anticipated concert that sees John Williams’ unforgettable score reverberate around the castle’s esplanade as Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets plays on a 39-foot screen.

Produced by Discovery Global Experiences and CineConcerts, the series is the only official global concert tour celebrating the Harry Potter films, and has seen more than three million fans attend magical event since its world premiere in 2016.

Tickets for the event will be available via Ticketmaster from 10am on Friday, November 29.

Dougie Souness

Justin Freer, CineConcerts president and orchestra conductor for the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, said: "The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world.

“It is with great pleasure that we bring fans for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. This is truly an unforgettable event.”

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is the second film in series and will play at Edinburgh Castle on July 13, 2025. The score, by renowned composer by John Williams became an instant classic, and earned a Grammy nomination. The Edinburgh event is part of a global tour that includes over 2,973 performances across more than 48 countries.

John Stout, from Castle Concerts, said: “The performance of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone at Edinburgh Castle was such an amazing experience for everyone. We are absolutely thrilled to have the second film in the series, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert with CineConcerts and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra at the Castle next summer. It is sure to be another spellbinding night.”