Police are ‘extremely concerned for his welfare’

Police are appealing for information to help trace a 15-year-boy who has not been seen in 10 days.

Michael, from Luton, has been missing since Wednesday, May 8 and police say it is believed he is in the Chippenham area. Police said: “He is known to use the rail network so we appeal to anybody that may have seen him in Chippenham or using the rail network, particularly between May 13 and today, to get in touch.”

Michael, 15, from Luton, has been missing since May 8 and police say he may have travelled to Edinburgh

Police Scotland have advised that the teenager may have travelled to Edinburgh. Michael is described as white, 5ft 5” and of slim build. He has mousy brown hair and is believed to be wearing a beige Armani tracksuit, white and red Reebok trainers and carrying a green bag and skateboard.

A Police spokesperson said: “Michael, 15, has been missing since Wednesday, May 8, and we remain extremely concerned for his welfare.