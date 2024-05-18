Missing 15-year-old from Luton who has not been seen for over a week may have travelled to Edinburgh
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are appealing for information to help trace a 15-year-boy who has not been seen in 10 days.
Michael, from Luton, has been missing since Wednesday, May 8 and police say it is believed he is in the Chippenham area. Police said: “He is known to use the rail network so we appeal to anybody that may have seen him in Chippenham or using the rail network, particularly between May 13 and today, to get in touch.”
Police Scotland have advised that the teenager may have travelled to Edinburgh. Michael is described as white, 5ft 5” and of slim build. He has mousy brown hair and is believed to be wearing a beige Armani tracksuit, white and red Reebok trainers and carrying a green bag and skateboard.
A Police spokesperson said: “Michael, 15, has been missing since Wednesday, May 8, and we remain extremely concerned for his welfare.
“We would also like to appeal to Michael directly if you see this to please get in touch with us as we are concerned for your welfare. If anyone has any information that could help us to locate Michael please call us on 101 quoting log number 54240055000.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.