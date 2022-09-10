Missing Austin McGovern: Police call for public not to use drones in search for missing nine-year-old
Police have asked the public not to fly drones in the search for a missing nine-year-old in East Lothian.
Austin McGovern has been missing from Dunbar since Friday night (September 9).
A spokesperson for East Lothian Police said: “While we are grateful for the continued support in the efforts to trace Austin McGovern, we would ask the public to please refrain from flying drones in the search area as it is hindering the police operation. Thank you for your concern and assistance.”
Austin – who is described as around 4ft 4ins tall, with a stocky build and light brown hair – was last seen near Rowan Street just after 7pm, police said.
He was due to return home to Summerhall Road but has not been seen since. He was described as wearing a red t-shirt and black trousers.
Extensive enquiries have been ongoing since, said police, including the gathering of CCTV footage.
Inspector Caroline Herbert said:” A number of specialist resources are being used in our search for Austin, we are also liaising with partner agencies. Austin is only nine years old and it is totally out of character for him to go missing.
"His family is, understandably, very worried and just want to know he is safe and well. I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Austin or have any knowledge as to his whereabouts to contact us as a matter of urgency.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 4077 of Friday, 9 September, 2022.