Missing Edinburgh man John Ritchie found safe and well
Police in Edinburgh have traced a local man following concerns for his welfare.
John Ritchie, 41, was reported missing after he left the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh at around 1.30pm on Monday, July 8.
An appeal was launched earlier today with police stating they were ‘becoming increasingly concerned for John’s welfare.’
Providing an update, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “John Ritchie, reported missing in Edinburgh, has been traced. Thank you to all who shared our appeal.”
