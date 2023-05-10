Missing Edinburgh: Missing man Callum Laird last seen in in Edinburgh is found
A missing man last seen in Edinburgh has been traced.
Police launched an appeal for Callum Laird who was last seen in the Capital on Friday, May 5, but could have travelled to Aberdeen. The 24-year-old’s van was found in the Gallowate area on Tuesday, May 9, police said.
However, at 11am on Wednesday, May 10, police said Mr Laird had been found. A spokesperson said: “Callum Laird, 24, missing from Edinburgh has been traced. Thanks for your assistance.”