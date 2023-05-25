News you can trust since 1873
Missing Edinburgh: Search for missing 77-year-old woman Marie Watt last seen in Caiystane Terrace

‘Vulnerable’ 77-year-old woman last seen in Edinburgh
Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
Published 25th May 2023, 17:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 17:27 BST

An urgent search has been launched to find a ‘vulnerable’ 77-year-old woman missing from Edinburgh.

Marie Watt was last seen in the Caiystane Terrace area around 1.30pm on Thursday, May 25, police said. She is described by officers as being around 4ft 9in in height with ‘collar length mousey brown hair’. When last seen she was wearing a red cardigan and grey trousers. Marie is known to walk locally in Bonaly and the surrounding areas.

Acting Police Sergeant Rachael McIntrye of Wester Hailes Police Station said: “Marie is vulnerable and may appear confused. We would ask members of the public to please look out for Marie and we would appreciate if local residents could check their gardens and outhouses or sheds. I am appealing for anyone who has seen Marie or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact us."

Marie Watt is missing from Edinburgh (Police Scotland)Marie Watt is missing from Edinburgh (Police Scotland)
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2300 of 25/05/2023

Related topics:EdinburghPolice Scotland