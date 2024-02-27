Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Edinburgh café has announced its sudden closure weeks after the tragic death of its owner.

Richard 'Mo' Mowat, owner of Mo Beans on Easter Road, died on February 10 following a battle with cancer, with his passing having seen an outpouring of grief from the local community. Described by his friends as a ‘rare soul’ who could ‘brighten up the darkest of days', Richard leaves behind his wife and daughter and ‘an expansive community of family, friends and coffee enthusiasts who held him in the highest regard'.

Staff at Mo Beans shared the ‘heart-breaking’ news on social media earlier in the month and thanked customers for their ‘love and support’. Following the death of their ‘one in a million’ owner, the café closed for a short period before reopening on February 15.

But today, staff at the Easter Road café announced ‘we are no longer able to run Mo Beans without the hugely missed Mo himself'.

Richard 'Mo' Mowat has sadly died

Writing on social media they said: “Sadly this means that the café will now remain closed. We are very grateful to all those who have supported us over the years especially during the very difficult recent months. Mo built this business from scratch on foundations of coffee, cakes and community. It was his passion and a second home to him and his family.

“He truly valued the relationships he built with all of his customers, co-workers and neighbours and we are very much hoping to pass the business on to someone who could continue with similar values.”

The Facebook post added that anyone who is interested in buying the ‘well established and much-loved business’ can contact via their company email.