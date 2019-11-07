Musselburgh man dies in two car collision in Northumbria
Police in Northumberland have confirmed that a two vehicle collision resulted in the death of a Musselburgh man.
Shortly after 1.45am on Monday, Northumberland police received a report of a two vehicle collision between a car and a van on the A1 near Belford.
A Nissan Qashqai was travelling northbound when, for reasons yet to be established, when it collided with a Vauxhall Vivaro van travelling southbound.
He was named as Musselburgh man, Bahati Masuka.
The 52-year-old driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“We have specialist officers supporting Bahati’s family during this very difficult time.
“We would continue to ask anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch with police, especially if you have any useful dash-cam footage.”
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has information that may assist police, should call officers on 101 quoting log 41 4 November 2019 or information can be reported online at the Northumbria Police website.