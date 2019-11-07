Musselburgh man dies in two car collision in Northumbria

Shortly after 1.45am on Monday, Northumberland police received a report of a two vehicle collision between a car and a van on the A1 near Belford.

A Nissan Qashqai was travelling northbound when, for reasons yet to be established, when it collided with a Vauxhall Vivaro van travelling southbound.

Police have named the man who died as Bahati Masuka from Musselburgh, Scotland. (Pic: Google Maps)

He was named as Musselburgh man, Bahati Masuka.

The 52-year-old driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“We have specialist officers supporting Bahati’s family during this very difficult time.

“We would continue to ask anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch with police, especially if you have any useful dash-cam footage.”