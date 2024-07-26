Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Have you ever dreamed of buying a remote island and getting away from the stresses of modern life? Well now your wish could come true for just £190,000.

Boasting a rich history, scenic views and outstanding wildlife, Fladda-Chuain, a 70-acre uninhabited island, is located three miles north west of the Trotternish peninsula on the Isle of Skye and is the largest island of the Fladda Island Chain.

Approximately 240 meters wide and 1,300 meters at the longest points, the 66.99 acre island enjoys world class scenery of the Inner Hebrides and dramatic hills and mountains of Skye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fladda-Chuain, an island near the Isle of Skye, is now for sale for offers over £190,000. Photo: Goldcrest Land and Forestry Group | Goldcrest Land and Forestry Group

Edinburgh-based selling agents, Goldcrest, said: “This mystical and romantic island has all the privacy, tranquillity and charm associated with a small island off the coast of north-west Scotland. The views from the island are truly stunning and ever changing according to the weather, light and seasons.

“It may be possible to construct a small cabin/hut on Fladda-Chain, subject to consent. At present, there are no services to the island, other than mobile phone reception.

“The island’s stunning coastline encompassing cliffs, coves and inlets providing a range of landing places for small boats or kayaks. Off the northern part of the island there is a sea lagoon protected by an outer reef.”

The island offers great opportunities for sea fishing, with mackerel, cod, pollock, coalfish and ling known to be found in the area. Fladda-Chain also boats incredible wildlife in the surrounding waters including basking sharks, dolphins and whales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vikings are understood to have visited Fladda-Chuain in the 11th century. Photo: Goldcrest Land and Forestry Group | Goldcrest Land and Forestry Group

The stunning island is also steeped in history and subject of folklore and legends, with selling agents advising the land was once ‘believed to be a magical island where it is always summer’ according to Irish mythology where it was given the name, Tír na nÓg, meaning ‘the Isle of perpetual youth.’

Vikings are understood to have visited Fladda-Chuain in the 11th century - a gold ring found on the island in 1851 is now on display in the National Museum of Scotland.

They added St Columba built a chapel on the land in the sixth century when he bought Christianity to the islands and the ruin of the chapel is still evident on western side of the island.