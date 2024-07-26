The 'mystical' and uninhabited Scottish island once visited by vikings which is up for sale for £190,000
Boasting a rich history, scenic views and outstanding wildlife, Fladda-Chuain, a 70-acre uninhabited island, is located three miles north west of the Trotternish peninsula on the Isle of Skye and is the largest island of the Fladda Island Chain.
Approximately 240 meters wide and 1,300 meters at the longest points, the 66.99 acre island enjoys world class scenery of the Inner Hebrides and dramatic hills and mountains of Skye.
Edinburgh-based selling agents, Goldcrest, said: “This mystical and romantic island has all the privacy, tranquillity and charm associated with a small island off the coast of north-west Scotland. The views from the island are truly stunning and ever changing according to the weather, light and seasons.
“It may be possible to construct a small cabin/hut on Fladda-Chain, subject to consent. At present, there are no services to the island, other than mobile phone reception.
“The island’s stunning coastline encompassing cliffs, coves and inlets providing a range of landing places for small boats or kayaks. Off the northern part of the island there is a sea lagoon protected by an outer reef.”
The island offers great opportunities for sea fishing, with mackerel, cod, pollock, coalfish and ling known to be found in the area. Fladda-Chain also boats incredible wildlife in the surrounding waters including basking sharks, dolphins and whales.
The stunning island is also steeped in history and subject of folklore and legends, with selling agents advising the land was once ‘believed to be a magical island where it is always summer’ according to Irish mythology where it was given the name, Tír na nÓg, meaning ‘the Isle of perpetual youth.’
Vikings are understood to have visited Fladda-Chuain in the 11th century - a gold ring found on the island in 1851 is now on display in the National Museum of Scotland.
They added St Columba built a chapel on the land in the sixth century when he bought Christianity to the islands and the ruin of the chapel is still evident on western side of the island.
For full details and to arrange a private hire boat to take you to and from the island, you can visit the Goldcrest Land and Forestry Group website.
