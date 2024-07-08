Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One lucky Midlothian man has won a life-changing prize with the National Lottery – and now plans to jet off on holiday and treat his family.

The mystery winner, known only as Mr. O, has scopped £10,000 a month for one year after matching the five main numbers in the Set For Life draw on Thursday, June 20.

According to the organisers, he played a personal selection of birthday numbers via the National Lottery app, and became one of over eight million players that win each week on lotto’s range of games. Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Wow, we are beyond excited for Mr. O, who can now look forward to receiving a fantastic £10,000 every month for one year. We hope he enjoys a relaxing holiday and treating his family. Huge congratulations!

Set For Life is a draw-based game from The National Lottery. You pick five main numbers from 1 to 47, and one ‘Life Ball’ from 1 to 10, for the chance to win fixed prizes – with everything from the top prize of £10,000 a month for 30 years, to the 2nd prize of £10,000 a month for one year and £5 for matching just two main numbers. The Set For Life game costs £1.50 per line and is drawn every Monday and Thursday

Allwyn recently took over from Camelot, which had run the lottery from its base in Watford since the game's launch in 1994. A 10-year licence has been given to the new operator