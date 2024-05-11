Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Raymond went to Blackpool to celebrate his big win

An Edinburgh man woke up half a million pounds richer after he checked his lottery ticket in the middle of the night and thought it was a dream.

Raymond Young, a retired gas worker, thought he had dreamt about bagging the jackpot in the National Lottery but checked his ticket the following day.

Lottery winner Raymond Young celebrates his win in front of Blackpool Tower. (Credit: Anthony Devlin)

The 63-year-old, who has already spent some of his winnings on a new car and a caravan, said: “I must have still been half-asleep though as in the morning I genuinely thought it was all a dream. So when I decided to have another check in the morning, this time fully awake, I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw that I was still a winner.”