Watch: Edinburgh man is £500,000 richer after 'dreaming' that he'd won the lottery
An Edinburgh man woke up half a million pounds richer after he checked his lottery ticket in the middle of the night and thought it was a dream.
Raymond Young, a retired gas worker, thought he had dreamt about bagging the jackpot in the National Lottery but checked his ticket the following day.
The 63-year-old, who has already spent some of his winnings on a new car and a caravan, said: “I must have still been half-asleep though as in the morning I genuinely thought it was all a dream. So when I decided to have another check in the morning, this time fully awake, I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw that I was still a winner.”
Raymond celebrated his big win in Blackpool, where he was handed the iconic cheque. Watch the video above to hear how Raymond learned about his lucky ticket and how he plans to spend his winnings.
