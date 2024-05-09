Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The man will appear in court today

A 28-year-old Edinburgh man has been arrested and charged after police discovered a significant amount of drugs in a Broomhouse property.

£300,000 worth of cannabis were discovered at a property on Broomhouse Place North on May 8

The drugs were recovered on the morning of Wednesday, May 8, when officers from the Edinburgh South West Community Policing Team executed a warrant at an address on Broomhouse Place North at around 9am.

The controlled drugs, which have an estimated street value of £303,000, are believed to be cannabis - both herbal and plants.