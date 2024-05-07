West Lothian crime: Investigation launched after vandals set fire to cars causing £100,000 worth of damage
and live on Freeview channel 276
Detectives in West Lothian are hunting for vandals who deliberately set fire to a number of cars at the weekend - causing substantial damage worth £100,000.
On Saturday, May 4, a number of vehicles were set ablaze outside a car garage on Drumshoreland Road in Pumpherston, West Lothian. Emergency services were called to the wilful fire at around 11.55pm on Saturday night.
Fire crews extinguished the blaze but police remained at the scene for several hours. Officers said there were no reports of injuries.
Detectives are now appealing for information following the incident which they say is being treated as wilful.
Detective Constable Lynn Myles, Livingston Police Station, said: “This incident resulted in damage of vehicles worth around £100,000 and it’s vital we trace those responsible. I would urge anyone with information about what happened to come forward.
Detective Constable Myles added: “Perhaps you were in the Drumshorland Road area at the time and saw something suspicious? Do you have private CCTV or dashcam footage which may have captured something of significance? Anyone who thinks they have information which could assist with our enquiries is asked to please get in touch.”
Anyone with information information should should contact police on 101 quoting reference 4497 of 4 May, 2024. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.