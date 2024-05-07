Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives in West Lothian are hunting for vandals who deliberately set fire to a number of cars at the weekend - causing substantial damage worth £100,000.

On Saturday, May 4, a number of vehicles were set ablaze outside a car garage on Drumshoreland Road in Pumpherston, West Lothian. Emergency services were called to the wilful fire at around 11.55pm on Saturday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews extinguished the blaze but police remained at the scene for several hours. Officers said there were no reports of injuries.

Vandals set fire to a number of cars on Drumshoreland Road, West Lothian. The incident happened on Saturday, May 4 at around 11.55pm

Detectives are now appealing for information following the incident which they say is being treated as wilful.

Detective Constable Lynn Myles, Livingston Police Station, said: “This incident resulted in damage of vehicles worth around £100,000 and it’s vital we trace those responsible. I would urge anyone with information about what happened to come forward.

Detective Constable Myles added: “Perhaps you were in the Drumshorland Road area at the time and saw something suspicious? Do you have private CCTV or dashcam footage which may have captured something of significance? Anyone who thinks they have information which could assist with our enquiries is asked to please get in touch.”