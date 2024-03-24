Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents were evacuated from two blocks of Edinburgh flats early on Sunday morning after a fire broke out at around 4am.

The fire at Telford Drive was reported to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at 4.05am on Sunday, March 24. The fire was extinguished by four fire engines and a high reach appliance by 10.45am, with two fire crews still at the scene at noon today. No injuries have been reported following the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters on the scene at Telford Drive this morning, Sunday, March 24. Photo by Cllr Vicky Nicolson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a social media post, Councillor Vicky Nicolson thanked the crews for their efforts and for "keeping residents safe". She said that residents from 5 and 7 Telford Drive had been evacuated due to the fire.

She added: "I have been on site for a couple of hours this morning and met some local residents. Local people are understandably upset and have had a frightening experience. During the night, Northcare Suites made space available for people displaced by the fire but they are now looking for alternative accommodation.

"I'd like to thank Ewan Davidson from Shared Repairs in City of Edinburgh Council and also our brave Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland for looking after the safety of individuals.

The fire damaged this roof at Telford Drive this morning. Photo by Vicky Nicolson.

"I'd also like to commend the wonderful community of Telford who are offering to help their neighbours. While I was there someone from a neighbouring flat came to offer tea, coffees and clothing.