A police investigation is underway after a number of cars were torched outside a motor garage in West Lothian.

Emergency services rushed to the huge blaze on Drumshoreland Road, in Pumpherston, just before midnight on Saturday, May 4.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze but police remained at the scene for several hours. Officers believe the premises was targeted in an instance of 'wilful fire raising'.

Police said a number of cars were set on fire at a garage on Drumshoreland Road in Pumpherston. Photo: Google Street View

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a number of cars on fire at a premises on Drumshoreland Road, Pumpherston, West Lothian, around 11.55pm on Saturday, 4 May, 2024.

“There were no reports of any injuries.