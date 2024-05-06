West Lothian crime: Emergency services rush to garage after number of cars ‘deliberately’ set on fire
A police investigation is underway after a number of cars were torched outside a motor garage in West Lothian.
Emergency services rushed to the huge blaze on Drumshoreland Road, in Pumpherston, just before midnight on Saturday, May 4.
Fire crews extinguished the blaze but police remained at the scene for several hours. Officers believe the premises was targeted in an instance of 'wilful fire raising'.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a number of cars on fire at a premises on Drumshoreland Road, Pumpherston, West Lothian, around 11.55pm on Saturday, 4 May, 2024.
“There were no reports of any injuries.
“The fire is being treated as wilful and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 4497 of 4 May, 2024.”