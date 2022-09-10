Queen Elizabeth II: Bells ring out in St Mary's Church, Haddington to mark the death of the Queen
The bells rang out to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth.
The bells at St Mary’s Church rang out across the town on Friday (September 9) to mark the passing of the Queen, who died yesterday at 96 years old.
The church announced it would also remain open throughout the day to allow people to come and mourn and to sit in quiet reflection.
The church tower holds eight bells, which were half muffled for the occasion, meaning a piece of leather is placed within the bell.
This gives the bell one full strike, and then one muffled strike, and is traditionally used as a mark of respect when commemorating a death. The video was taken outside the church as the bells rang.
Queen Elizabeth II was crowned on June 2, 1953 at the age of 27. She has reigned for more than 70 years, and is the longest reigning monarch in British history.