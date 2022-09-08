The Queen passed away today at Balmoral with her family around her, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

The world has been responding with tributes pouring in after the death of the Monarch.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “The death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth is a profoundly sad moment for the UK, the Commonwealth and the world.

“Her life was one of extraordinary dedication and service.

“On behalf of the people of Scotland, I convey my deepest condolences to The King and the Royal Family.”

The Queen had reigned for more than 70 years, and is the longest serving monarch in British history.

The Lord Provost of Edinburgh also paid tribute, saying: “Throughout HM the Queen’s extraordinary reign, she showed great appreciation for her ancient and hereditary kingdom of Scotland.

Queen Elizabeth II dies: Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon pays tribute

"During her countless visits to Edinburgh, she reached out to our charities, veterans, serving personnel, hospitals and children and won a very special place in the hearts of Scottish people.