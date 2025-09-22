An inspirational local builder is aiming to break a world record this week, running the entire route of the NC500 (516 miles) in less than six days to raise money for a brave Edinburgh school boy diagnosed with an incurable disease.

In the last year Max Hamilton has taken on several incredible challenges, from running the seven hills of Edinburgh 10 times in 77 hours to running around the Dalkeith Campus running track non-stop for 24 hours.

His extraordinary efforts are part of the Move for Blake campaign, an ongoing crowdfunding appeal to raise money for five-year-old Blake Boath who was diagnosed with a life-threatening disease three years ago.

Blake, who started school this year, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in 2022, a rare condition that affects the heart, lungs and brain and will mean Blake will likely require a wheelchair by the time he is a teenager.

But following his diagnoses, a small community of family and friends setup the Move For Blake group, launching a series of challenging fundraisers to pay for future treatment and to support the DuchenneUK charity. And today (Monday, September 22) Max will attempt his biggest challenge yet.

Blake with his dad Sean with friend Max Hamilton after he completed his Seven Hills of Edinburgh Challenge | Submitted

Blake’s dad, Sean Boath, said: “Max is unbelievable. His determination and motivation is on a different level and if anyone is going to get a world record it’s him. We’ve been friends since high school and to have him help us so much is just incredible.”

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy causes progressive muscle weakness and leads to a loss of mobility overtime. Blake recently started hydrotherapy sessions and is being prescribed a steroid based medication from the NHS, but his family are hoping to use the money raised to travel abroad for alternative treatments not yet approved in the UK that have fewer side effects than steroid-based treatments.

Sean said: “Going to the park should just be a fun time, but when you have a child with Duchenne, it can be more of a worrying time. It’s sad to see Blake not being able to do some stuff other kids can, but he takes everything in his stride and we try to make it as fun as possible for him.

Blake Boath with his dad Sean | Submitted

“You'll never see Blake not smiling, no matter what it is. He just wants to try everything and he’s just the happiest wee guy. He's very adventurous and loves going into the woods to find bugs and go to the beach look for crabs, but his ankles aren’t as flexible as they used to be so we need to be careful.”

Blake’s auntie, Emma Boath said: “Blake is like your typical cheeky, happy, mischievous five-year-old, and right now, I would say that he's beating Duchenne, it's not got the better of him.

“He's not just battling it, it’s like he’s thriving within it. But there will come a day where it gets the better of him and that’s when things will become a lot more difficult. But if we fundraise now, we'll have everything we need make things easier for Blake if the disease does take over his life.”

“Eventually he will have a physical disability but right now you can't see it so it can be tricky to explain to other kids that some things aren’t as easy for him to do. Because he looks strong, but he's actually not.

Blake Boath, who turned five in July started school this year | Submitted

“Blake doesn't fully understand either, so at places like the soft play he wants to do things by himself without an adult but if he falls it could potentially be dangerous and also upsetting for him the same time. He doesn’t have the same protection other people have and one of the side effects of the steroids is that his bones become weaker, so this is why we need to be cautious.”

The Move For Blake team will join Max as he takes on his gruelling challenge this week. Starting and finishing at Inverness Castle, Max will run over 500 miles each day in a bid to break the current record which stands at 5 days, 23 hours, 4 minutes, and 17 seconds.

The team will be posting regular updates via their Instagram account and to support Blake’s fundraiser you can visit the gofundme website.