A family has been granted planning permission to replace a backyard workshop with a small bungalow.

Planning officials in West Lothian recommended refusal for the application, saying it contravened rules about infill development.

However, the chair of the Development Management Committee, Councillor Harry Cartmill said that a bungalow, which would be home to the applicant’s mother, would be a better option for the area. He described the existing workshop as being of “no architectural merit.”

Plans to build a bungalow behind on a the site of a workshop behind homes on East Calder\'s Main Street have been backed by councillors. | Google

Mrs Lorna Humme applied for planning permission in principle to build the bungalow at the rear of 249 Main Street, East Calder, on the site of a workshop once operated by her father as a lorry maintenance shed.

David Boyle, an agent for the family, said Mrs Humme intended to move into the Main Street property while her mother would move into the new bungalow. He added that this would allow Mrs Humme “to fully support her mother while ensuring that both maintained their own space”. He added: “ Further down the line it may be sold.”

There were no public objections to the proposals. But in written reports officials said: “The site is not of an appropriate location or size to accommodate a new dwelling at the rear of the existing building without impacting on the amenity of the existing houses and leading to a town cramming effect.”

A planning adviser acting for Mrs Humme, who addressed the committee, said the report made a “negative assessment” of the proposal as if detailed plans had been presented rather than the outline permission that was being sought.

Councillor Willie Boyle told the meeting: “I have sympathy for this application. It’s about getting the right decision here. This is maybe an opportunity to enhance the amenity. I’m sure they could put something together but I just don’t have enough information yet.”

Damian Doran-Timson suggested that more precise plans would make it easier to make a decision.

Councillor Cartmill said: “I am swaying towards the applicant on hearing what the bungalow is actually for.” Referring to the level of housing development in the village he added: “ East Calder has changed dramatically over the last ten years and this is one small bungalow.”

Councillor Tony Boyle said he would move to refuse planning permission for the reasons put forward by planners. Councillor Tom Conn seconded this, suggesting that he would like to see more detailed plans.

Councillor Cartmill said: “There’s no architectural merit to this building, Another business could come in and there could be a chance for more vehicles coming and going.

“What we are approving in permission in principle. We could tease out the details in future.”

He recommended granting permission on the grounds that the bungalow would improve the surroundings and would use a brownfield site. “I’d be minded to grant,” he added.

Councillor Doran-Timson backed this and, in a vote, permission in principle – with developer contributions – was agreed.