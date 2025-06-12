Plans have been approved to turn an Edinburgh city centre office block into a new 256-bed four-star hotel, bar and restaurant.

The approved plans will see the Edinburgh One office building located at 60 Morrison Street refurbished, partially demolished and extended to form a new hotel.

The property’s owners MRP Morrison Street Limited submitted the plans in October last year, and the council approved the proposals last Friday, June 6. The office block at the end of Semple Street is a late 1990s/early 2000s office which has been vacant since 2021.

Following approval, work will now get underway to develop the 256-bed four-star business hotel with meeting facilities, restaurant, bar and gym. The hotel will be operated by the Dalata Hotel Group under the Clayton Hotel brand.

An artist's impression CGI image of the proposed hotel, seen from Semple Street. | City of Edinburgh Council

The developers hope to utilise the existing structure and create additional floorspace by partial infill and vertical extension by replacing the existing upper floors.

The applicant had previously said of the plans: “A new hotel within the Edinburgh Exchange Business District will complement the nearby Edinburgh International Conference Centre and surrounding commercial, retail and leisure uses.”

The plans were approved by the council’s planning department with seven conditions. These include the applicant providing evidence to the council that Scottish Water consents to the proposed surface water connection and flow rate before construction work is commenced on site.

And, a detailed specification, including trade names where appropriate, of all the proposed external materials shall be submitted to and approved in writing by the planning authority before any of these materials are installed.

The approved landscaping scheme, including all planting and installation of bird boxes and critter cabins, shall be fully implemented within six months of the completion of the development.

A detailed specification of the proposed external lighting shall be submitted to and approved in writing by the before any light fittings are installed. And, details of the revised cycle parking layout shall be submitted to and approved in writing by the planning authority before any part of the development is occupied.

The empty former office block as it currently is. | Google Maps

The existing building is six storeys in height, with a lower-ground area providing 14 car parking spaces. The new hotel will be car-free and the lower parking spaces will be removed and replaced by cycle parking for staff, guests and visitors.

A new entrance will be created with enlarged frontage glazing along the complete building length on Morrison Street. The existing water-damaged sandstone on the façade and rotunda element will be removed and replaced with a sandstone façade with aluminium cladding on upper storeys.

The building will have an all-electric heating system including air source heat pumps for hot water and recessed fan coil units for heating/cooling all bedrooms alongside new double glazing and insulation.

The planning application received one objection online, which remains private on the council’s planning portal. And, the development works must commence within three years.