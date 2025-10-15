Plans for a new Edinburgh city centre restaurant have been approved, at the Hanover Street shop unit currently occupied by a sportswear shop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manova Partners submitted plans in July for a new restaurant at 14-16 Hanover Street, in the shop unit currently occupied by JD Sports.

The plans to convert the shop unit into a new restaurant include the installation of rear flue/ extract duct with associated minor internal alterations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Approving the plans on October 9, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The proposed works, specifically the minor internal alterations and the external flue, would be acceptable in that they would not detract from the architectural qualities of the property.

“Therefore, the proposals will not have a detrimental impact on any historical architectural features and will not adversely impact on the special architectural or historic interest of the listed building.”

Manova Partners’ plans for a new restaurant at 14-16 Hanover Street, in the unit currently occupied by JD Sports, have been approved. | Google Maps

The planning documents state that "the applicant is in advanced discussions with a high quality restaurant operator to take over the unit".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant's agent Savills added: "Occupation of the unit by a restaurant on a long-term basis is clearly desirable, especially given its prominent position on a key frontage within the city centre. A positive determination of the proposals will contribute towards securing the long term future of this prominent unit.

“It is considered that the proposed Class 3 operation would make a valuable contribution to the city centre’s wider vitality and viability."

The application site is a basement and ground floor commercial unit within a three storey mid-terrace tenement building that has been subdivided over time. The property is comprised of a retail unit at ground floor level with serviced apartments in the storeys above.

The JD Sports shop at Hanover Street was contacted for comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant now has three years to begin the work to change the shop unit into a new restaurant, with the planning application receiving no comments on the council’s online planning portal.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/