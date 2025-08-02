In our latest weekly planning round-up we look at plans for a new restaurant in a Hanover Street retail unit currently occupied by JD Sports, and a new cafe in Newhaven.
There are also plans to turn a large office block at Henderson Row into 65 apartments, a new food and beverage unit in the Old Town to accommodate a proposed aparthotel, and plans for a new mural in Southside to deter graffiti in the area.
1. Office to become new food and beverage unit
LSG Capital submitted plans on July 21 for a change of use from office to food and beverage unit at a portion of ground floor at 3 Crichton's Close in the Old Town. The focus will be on serving guests at the planned Aparthotel on the site, but will also be open to external customers all day.
The applicant said: "The project will inject new life into this otherwise disused close and maximise the offer of the approved Aparthotel use across the wider site. Changes to the exterior of the building will be in-keeping with the building’s rich heritage, with a palette of materials complimentary to the building’s long-standing existing fabric. The existing extension to the historic building will be updated to better fit with the rest of the building, and timber panelling and new windows will
be used to refresh the ground floor facade to better address the street outside." | S+Co
2. Plans to turn office into 65 apartments
Royal London Mutual has submitted plans to turn an office at 57 Henderson Row into 65 residential apartments, with proposed works including the removal of mansard roof space and erection of new double mansard roof to accommodate new apartments, all with ancillary uses and works, facade refurbishment, new windows, landscape works, as well as the creation of south facing balconies at ground floor level.
This artist's impression shows the building after works are carried out, with studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom flats proposed.
In the planning documents, the applicant said: "The proposal is to retain the existing building and reuse it for a different purpose, rather than demolish and build a new building. This has many sustainable benefits."
The application has so far received four objections on the council's online planning portal. | Pritchett Planning Consultancy
3. New city centre restaurant
Manova Partners has submitted plans for a new restaurant at 14-16 Hanover Street, in the unit currently occupied by JD Sports. With the planning documents stating that "the applicant is in advanced discussions with a high quality restaurant operator to take over the unit".
The applicant's agent added: "Occupation of the unit by a restaurant on a long-term basis is clearly desirable, especially given its prominent position on a key frontage within the city centre. A positive determination of the proposals will contribute towards securing the long term future of this prominent unit. It is considered that the proposed Class 3 operation would make a valuable contribution to the city centre’s wider vitality and viability."
The plans include the installation of rear flue/ extract duct with associated minor internal alterations. | Google Maps
4. Proposed mural
Lothian Association of Youth has submitted plans to place a mural at 7 Boroughloch in the Southside area, in a bid to cut the costly level of removing graffiti in the area.
It said: "Dunford House has been subject to significant offensive graffiti, which has worsened recently. While we have previously arranged for graffiti removal, this has been an expensive and ongoing problem due to its frequent recurrence. We propose commissioning a youth group to create a mural, inspired by successful projects at the nearby Edinburgh Leisure building and Colinton Tunnel. We believe this could deter further graffiti while engaging young people in a meaningful community project." | Lothian Association of Youth
