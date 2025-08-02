1 . Office to become new food and beverage unit

LSG Capital submitted plans on July 21 for a change of use from office to food and beverage unit at a portion of ground floor at 3 Crichton's Close in the Old Town. The focus will be on serving guests at the planned Aparthotel on the site, but will also be open to external customers all day. The applicant said: "The project will inject new life into this otherwise disused close and maximise the offer of the approved Aparthotel use across the wider site. Changes to the exterior of the building will be in-keeping with the building’s rich heritage, with a palette of materials complimentary to the building’s long-standing existing fabric. The existing extension to the historic building will be updated to better fit with the rest of the building, and timber panelling and new windows will be used to refresh the ground floor facade to better address the street outside." | S+Co