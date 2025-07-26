New Edinburgh cycle hire scheme set for 'soft' launch during Festival

Edinburgh's new cycle hire scheme is set for a "soft" launch during the Festival.

The deadline for bids from operators hoping to run the scheme is next Friday, August 1, the day the Festival begins. But the council says the selection of a contractor for the two-year trial scheme can be completed quickly.

And the companies which have so far signalled an interest have all said they can start operating the electric bike hire without delay.

The last cycle hire scheme ended in September 2021. Photo by Greg Macvean

It is thought the soft launch, with a limited number of bikes, could take place during the week beginning August 11.

Edinburgh's previous cycle hire scheme, which was run by Serco and sponsored by Just Eat, came to an end in September 2021 after thefts and vandalism made it unaffordable.

The new scheme will be run by a commercial operator at no cost to the council, using e-bikes only and a dockless system for parking them. It will focus first on the city centre, but with the hope of spreading it across the Capital in due course.

The original deadline for bids for the new scheme was July 18, but it was extended to August 1 at the request of one of the potential providers. Bids will then be evaluated the following week and a winner announced, with the potential for the scheme to start the week after.

Transport and environment convener Stephen Jenkinson said: “Our initial target was to launch the trial cycle hire scheme during the month of August, and I remain confident that we’ll deliver this. As ever, we’ll work closely with summer festival operators and our other partners to minimise disruption during this busy period.

“However, the tender process is still underway, and a contract has not yet been awarded. We’re actively working to finalise arrangements and remain committed to making the scheme operational as soon as possible.

“We’re determined that any cycle hire scheme is implemented diligently and in the right way for the specific needs of Edinburgh. I’m confident that once a scheme is operational it will greatly benefit our residents and visitors alike.”

Cllr Jenkinson acknowledged the August timescale he set had put council officers under pressure. But he said it would mean there were bikes for hire at the city’s busiest time of year.

And he added: “It benefits not only us as a council, but also the provider who is going to deliver the service because they’re never going to get a better opportunity of launching a product than in the middle of the Edinburgh Festival.”