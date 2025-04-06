Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Irish bar is set to open near The Meadows in Edinburgh ‘where the pints are cold and the laughter is loud’.

Seamus’s Pub will replace the International Bar at Brougham Place with owners teasing the new bar will open this spring.

The website describes Seamus’s as ‘an old man’s pub for all ages and sexes’ and will provide ‘darts, cards and pool’ for customers to enjoy.

Edinburgh residents can also be in with a chance to own a one per cent share in the business by following the pub on social media, liking their post and sending them a beer emoji. The winner will be announced on April 17.

New posters reading ‘who is Seamus?’ have been put up in the windows, with works now underway to transform the popular bar into a new Irish pub. Pictures shared online reveal the bar will be painted green and gold once works are completed.

Owners have also given Seamus his own backstory, with the website suggesting Seamus travelled from Longford in Ireland with ‘dreams of dartboard domination’ before opening his own pub.

Reacting to the news, one resident said: “Can’t wait. It’s always been a good pub but now I’m sure will be even better” whilst another added “call it what you will – it’s the International Bar all day long.”

Another added: “Loved this place! Good luck.”