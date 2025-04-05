The famous old port of Leith is packed with great places to enjoy a tipple or two, but as with many other areas of life, the historic area has seen major changes in recent years – and not all of them for the better.

Much has been written about the death of the traditional boozer, and Leith's traditional old watering holes now have to compete with a wide array of wine, cocktail and craft beer bars. And that’s not to mention the number of old fashioned boozers which have been converted into gastropubs.

All is not lost, however, as there’s still some places where you can enjoy a pint of lager and a packet of crisps.

Have a look through our photo gallery to see 12 traditional pubs in Leith we’d recommend going for a pint.

1 . 12 of Edinburgh's 'proper' traditional old-man pubs in Leith Take a look through our gallery to see 12 of Edinburgh's 'proper' traditional old-man pubs in Leith where you get a good pint. Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales

4 . The Harp & Castle Where: 296 Leith Walk, Edinburgh EH6 5BU. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales