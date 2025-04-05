12 of Edinburgh's 'proper' traditional old-man pubs in Leith where you get a good pint

Published 5th Apr 2025, 04:45 BST
Despite the huge number of trendy style bars popping up around Edinburgh, there are still plenty of old-school boozers to be found in the Leith neighbourhood.

The famous old port of Leith is packed with great places to enjoy a tipple or two, but as with many other areas of life, the historic area has seen major changes in recent years – and not all of them for the better.

Much has been written about the death of the traditional boozer, and Leith's traditional old watering holes now have to compete with a wide array of wine, cocktail and craft beer bars. And that’s not to mention the number of old fashioned boozers which have been converted into gastropubs.

All is not lost, however, as there’s still some places where you can enjoy a pint of lager and a packet of crisps.

Have a look through our photo gallery to see 12 traditional pubs in Leith we’d recommend going for a pint.

Where: 36 Shore, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6QU.

2. The King's Wark

Where: 36 Shore, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6QU. Photo: Third Party

Where: 1-3 Henderson St, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6BT.

3. Wilkies

Where: 1-3 Henderson St, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6BT. Photo: Third Party

Where: 296 Leith Walk, Edinburgh EH6 5BU.

4. The Harp & Castle

Where: 296 Leith Walk, Edinburgh EH6 5BU. Photo: Third Party

