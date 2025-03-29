13 vanished Edinburgh cafes that locals still remember fondly years after they closed

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 29th Mar 2025, 04:45 BST

We’ve dipped into the photo archives to bring you 13 memories of long lost Edinburgh cafes that are gone but not forgotten.

Over the years, locals in Edinburgh have enjoyed lots of cosy cafes – but sadly, some are no longer in business.

Here we look at pictures from the archive of cafes that will hold fond memories for the many people who used to visit them.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 13 lost Edinburgh cafes that locals still remember fondly – and please let us know your own favourites in the comments section before you leave.

Dolls Cafe Lounge in Broughton Street was a women only establishment.

2. Doll's Cafe

Dolls Cafe Lounge in Broughton Street was a women only establishment. Photo: TONY MARSH

Cafe Florentin was formerly located at St Giles Street in the Old Town. The Edinburgh institution now has a patisserie in Stockbridge and a cafe in Polwarth.

3. Cafe Florentin

Cafe Florentin was formerly located at St Giles Street in the Old Town. The Edinburgh institution now has a patisserie in Stockbridge and a cafe in Polwarth. Photo: Paul Chappells

Monster Mash on Forrest Road served up British-style grub at affordable prices.

4. Monster Mash

Monster Mash on Forrest Road served up British-style grub at affordable prices. Photo: SEAN BELL BIG SCOTLAND

