13 vanished Edinburgh cafes that locals still remember fondly years after they closed

Over the years, locals in Edinburgh have enjoyed lots of cosy cafes – but sadly, some are no longer in business.

Here we look at pictures from the archive of cafes that will hold fond memories for the many people who used to visit them.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 13 lost Edinburgh cafes that locals still remember fondly – and please let us know your own favourites in the comments section before you leave.

1 . 13 lost Edinburgh cafes - in pictures Take a look through our photo gallery to see 13 lost Edinburgh cafes that locals still remember fondly. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales

2 . Doll's Cafe Dolls Cafe Lounge in Broughton Street was a women only establishment. Photo: TONY MARSH Photo Sales

3 . Cafe Florentin Cafe Florentin was formerly located at St Giles Street in the Old Town. The Edinburgh institution now has a patisserie in Stockbridge and a cafe in Polwarth. Photo: Paul Chappells Photo Sales