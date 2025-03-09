I can't believe these iconic Edinburgh pubs and clubs closed - 25 photos of lost venues

These incredible photos of loved and lost Edinburgh pubs and clubs are sure to evoke memories for generations of locals.

We've put together a gallery of Edinburgh pubs and clubs from yesteryear – and some of these photos will leave you feeling nostalgic.

Scotland's capital city has always had great boozers and a vibrant club scene – regardless of the era – and today we’re remembering some old venues that we’ve lost down the decades.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 25 lost Edinburgh pubs and clubs – and please share your own recollections of them in the comments section before you go.

Salsa dancing and fiery rhythms at Siglo, Cowgate, 28 March 2000. Siglo was also a disco-pub that opened until the wee small hours of the morning. Today, it is a trendy pub/restaurant called OX184.

Located on Leith Walk, the Volunteer Arms - known locally as 'the Volly' - was made famous by Irvine Welsh's Trainspotting novel. Today, it has been transformed into the Mousetrap, a gaming and music bar with a mural of Trainspotting nutter Begbie.

This Rose Street boozer was a homage to the Jacobite ribbons of the same name, worn by Bonnie Prince Charlie and his cohorts in the run up to the '45. The odd Lochaber axe and Jacobite shield could be seen inside the pub.

