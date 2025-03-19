14 of Edinburgh's ‘true heritage pubs’ that should be on your bucket list for 2025

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) reckons that a lot of pubs in the UK are so historic that their cultural worthiness is equal to that of any statue or tourist attraction. And who are we to argue?
Now, CAMRA has included some of them in their list of Scotland’s 120 best 'True Heritage Pubs’.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 14 of the Edinburgh pubs listed in the CAMRA guide – and find out why they were included.
1. 14 of Edinburgh's top 'true heritage pubs' - in pictures
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 14 of Edinburgh's top 'true heritage pubs' according to CAMRA/ Photo: The Kenilworth, Edinburgh Photo: The Kenilworth
2. Athletic Arms (Diggers), 1–3 Angle Park Terrace EH11 2JX
CAMRA says: ‘A shadow of its former self ’ is how some local people describe the Diggers, the name coming from the pub’s position between two large cemeteries. However, its layout is much as it was. Situated on the ground floor of an 1889 five-storey tenement block. Photo: Third Party
3. Central Bar - 7–9 Leith Walk EH7 5QH
CAMRA says: Without doubt, one of Scotland’s most stunning pub interiors. Built in 1899 and designed by P L Henderson, this tall, nearly square space served as the bar for Leith Central station, which closed c.1950. Photo: Third Party
4. Abbotsford (1902) - 3-5 Rose Street EH2 2PR
CAMRA says: One of the finest examples of an island-style pub built in 1902 and barely altered since. It is believed to have been built by Charles Jenner, from nearby department store Jenners, so that his staff could spend their wages in his own establishment. Photo: Third Party
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.