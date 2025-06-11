A new Greggs is set to open in Edinburgh city centre after plans for a former Lothian Road sandwich shop were accepted.

Two planning applications for the former Philpotts store at 132 Lothian Road were accepted last week by the council's planning department, for an interior fit out of the store and non-illuminated signage on the shopfront.

The B-listed property is a ground floor commercial unit, part of the larger five-storey Lothian House building, which includes shops, offices, flats and cinema.

The approved application proposes external alterations to the shopfront of the property, including new signage, the fitting of a new shopfront door and the re-decoration of existing features. Interior alterations include a new shop fit-out, new partition walls and a new suspended ceiling.

The former Philpotts store at Lothian Road, Edinburgh. | Google Maps

The Philpotts sandwich shop closed in November last year, with the unit currently empty. With an existing Greggs situated a few doors down at 126 Lothian Road, the bakery chain’s head office was unable to clarify whether or not this new unit will be a move for the current store or a new extra store, when contacted by the Edinburgh Evening News.

Approving the plans on June 2, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “All proposed alterations to the rear elevation of the building are considered to be minor and will be acceptable.

“The proposed signage are appropriately designed, are of a modest size and would be finished in suitable materials that will not detract from the character of the shopfront. The installation of the proposed signs will not result in the loss of any important architectural features of the property.

“Other external alterations to the building include the re-painting and re-decoration of shopfront existing shopfront features. All proposed external alterations will be appropriate and largely relate to non-original elements of the shopfront, they will not detract from the character of the listed building and are acceptable.

“Proposed internal alterations include a new shop fitting, ceiling alterations and minor electrical and utility works. Internal photographs supplied by the applicant show the interior of the property has previously undergone internal alterations.

“The alterations to the ceiling and within the main service area of the property will be acceptable and will not damage, impact or obscure any features of significant historical interest.

“All other proposed internal alterations are minor and not located within principal areas of significant historic interest, they will have no impact on any original architectural features of the building and are considered acceptable.

“The proposals are necessary to enable the effective operation of the restaurant and will preserve the character and setting of the listed building. Therefore, the proposals will not have a detrimental impact on any historical architectural features and will not adversely impact on the special architectural or historic interest of the listed building.”

The existing drainage system is to be modified as required to suit the new layout with new plumbing fittings as indicated on the drawings. Existing ground floor staff toilets will be retained with new suspended ceiling works.