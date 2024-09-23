Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An East Lothian café, bar and restaurant that is set to open this winter will recruit more than 60 people in the Edinburgh area its owners have announced.

Earlier in the month Buzzworks, one of the county’s leading hospitality groups, announced it would open its new Lino venue, in Musselburgh following the success of sister venues already operating in Troon and Prestwick.

From early morning coffee and energising breakfasts, to leisurely lunches and casual evening meals, Lido is set to become the perfect place to kick-back and relax in laid-back but luxurious surroundings.

Lido is set to open in Musselburgh this winter | Lido

The group is now recruiting for numerous positions including front-of-house and kitchen staff. The venue will be hosting recruitment days for a range of roles on Thursday, October 3 between 11am and 5pm, and Friday October 4 from 1pm – 7pm.

Vivien Bryan, resourcing partner at Buzzworks, said: “Lido is set to bring a taste of the continental café life to Musselburgh, serving delicious food and drinks, all day long.

“With that said, we’re thrilled to be expanding our team in the east of Scotland and can’t wait to welcome even more people who are passionate about hospitality to the Buzzworks family.

“We have a whole host of front-of-house and mid to senior management level roles available and are seeking people who are passionate about delivering outstanding guest experiences and are skilled in inspiring and motivating their teams to join us.

“What’s more, we have plenty of exciting opportunities in our kitchen and would urge talented chefs with excellent culinary skills confident leadership skills, who are passionate about food and creating exceptional dishes for our guests to enjoy, to join our team.

“We hope our recruitment events will give anyone who is interested in working at Lido a chance to learn more about the roles on offer while providing them with a taste of what life at Buzzworks is like. We’re so excited to meet all the potential candidates.”

Buzzworks said they believe in investing in their team, offering industry-leading training programs such as Leadership Development and Management Acceleration Programmes.

To find out more and to apply, visit Buzzworks website or send your CV to [email protected].Recruitment information can also be found on the group’s Facebook and Instagram pages.